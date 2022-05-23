Health Structural nails are now hugely popular, but the industry is virtually unregulated at all – “Nail business is as wild as business can be”

Products that can cause sensitization when used incompetently are used to make structural nails. We found out what it is good to know when choosing a nail studio.

Look and well-groomed nails begin to entice as you look at the hands that have been pounded by the long winter. If you would acquire structural nails?

Especially in big cities, there are different nail salons on every other corner. The structural nails would get on their fingers easily and quickly – in some places also very cheaply.

You should no longer know which nail services to take with confidence.

We asked the experts what it is good to know before taking structural nails.

“ “Nail business is as wild as business can be.”

Beauty services There are no separate degree or qualification requirements for tenderers in Finland. This means that anyone can start making structural nails.

“Nail business is as wild as business can be,” says an experienced beauty entrepreneur Ulla Leppäkoski-Juvonen.

Leppäkoski-Juvonen is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Cosmetology Association. She is a trained beautician and nail designer and has worked in the beauty industry for 30 years. He also trains nail designers and imports structural nail products.

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, there are both trained and self-taught service providers in the nail industry. According to him, the importance of the educational background is especially evident in how well the author is able to take care of hygiene and the safety of the customer.

“ “It’s impossible to know who’s sensitive to acrylates.”

Structural nails preparations which may cause sensitization by incompetent use.

The structural nail is made on top of your own nail from acrylic mass. If certain acrylate compounds come into contact with the skin when wet, they may cause sensitization and contact allergy.

A touch allergy causes an awkward rash, says a dermatologist Maria Pesonen From the outpatient clinic of occupational skin diseases of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. According to him, acrylates can be sensitized once or as a result of repeated exposure.

“Touch allergies can come to anyone. Not everyone is sensitive to acrylates, and it is impossible to know who will be sensitive, ”says Pesonen.

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has an ongoing project to develop guidelines for the prevention of acrylate-induced rashes and respiratory diseases.

Touch allergy is permanent, so its prevention is important. According to Pesonen, uncured, ie wet, nail materials must not come into contact with the skin directly or from, for example, stained surfaces.

The structural nails made with the gel technique are formed from a gel that is cured under LED or UV light. Structural nails made with the acrylic technique are shaped using acrylic liquid and powder and are cured by air.

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, a trained nail designer knows how to take care of the ingredients on the skin and remove the substances from the skin immediately, if this happens.

Where from to identify the other responsible author?

Leppäkoski-Juvonen advises to pay attention to two things. The first is author training. The other is the product line he uses.

You should ask both directly, Leppäkoski-Juvonen says.

“A trained nail designer is happy to share his skills without twisting.”

For example, nail designers and nail technicians are trained by certain authorized importers of product lines. There is no one-size-fits-all training for the industry.

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, the responsible trainer tests the competence in a demonstration exam. If there is a diploma in education on the wall of the nail salon, Leppäkoski-Juvonen would ensure the existence of the educator by still googling.

“ “Few can do a good and safe job in less than an hour.”

Backgrounds can also be inspected for products used in the construction of structural nails, Leppäkoski-Juvonen advises.

According to him, globally known brands intended for professional use are reliable (for professionals only) and whose importer is known.

The manufacturer and importer are responsible for ensuring that the products comply with the legal requirements and are safe for the user and do not contain prohibited ingredients, for example.

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, the problem with unbranded products or products imported from Asia, for example, is that no one takes responsibility for whether what is promised on the side is in the jar.

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, the warning signs are the very cheap price of structural nails or even nails promised in less than an hour.

“Very few are able to do a good and safe job in less than an hour.”

According to Leppäkoski-Juvonen, a very cheap price may indicate that the author may not have products or equipment intended for a professional or that the operation is not otherwise responsible.

“ The treatment center and used equipment should be cleaned after each client.

Nail services offers a diverse group, says the City of Helsinki’s environmental inspector Kaisa Hiltunen. She carries out inspections in accordance with the Health Protection Act at beauty salons, among others.

“Often you can already see the level of hygiene at the door. There are many perceptions of cleanliness, ”says Hiltunen.

According to Hiltunen, clean space, clean equipment and adequate ventilation indicate good hygiene. Instead, the accumulated stumps on the treatment tables, nail dust hovering on the chairs, or splashes of gel polish spoke of inadequate cleaning.

According to Hiltunen, the treatment center and used equipment must be cleaned after each customer. This will prevent the spread of potential viruses and bacteria.

The equipment must be washed and disinfected mechanically, and the heat-resistant equipment must also be sterilized. Clean and dirty items, as well as textiles, should be kept separate.

“In addition, the author should wash and disinfect his hands and wear gloves and also ask the client to wash their hands.”

Air condition According to Hiltunen, it is important because the dust generated when filing structural nails and causing possible sensitization symptoms is removed from the room air.

Removal of dust and odors is enhanced, for example, by a separate air purifier or target removal above the treatment table.

If there are deficiencies in hygiene or conditions, the health inspector will advise and instruct you to rectify them. In case of suspicion of possible health damage, the inspector shall issue a correction order and a deadline for the correction of defects and deficiencies.

If the deficiencies are not remedied, the health authority will issue an order, compliance with which may be enhanced by a penalty payment.

According to Hiltunen, the majority of nail service providers follow good hygiene.

Every year, the City of Helsinki receives a few complaints about nail care. In most cases, this is due to inadequate cleaning of the equipment, such as cleaning the toilets, or a strong odor of chemicals.

Annina Nyholm and Terhi Tauriala-Rajala, senior inspectors of the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes), have been interviewed in the background.