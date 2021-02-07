Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that taking different types of vaccines against the “Covid 19” virus is not safe, and indicated that the second dose of the vaccine must be of the same type as the first dose; To ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

The Ministry indicated that vaccinations in general have multiple benefits, most notably that they protect children and adults from infection with some infectious diseases and their complications, and thus lead to a recovering society free from these infectious diseases and epidemics.

In its messages to educate the public on social media, the Ministry stated that vaccines achieve the purpose of protecting individuals and societies, and are considered one of the best and most successful medical interventions, in addition to contributing to the development of the health system and the quality of life of community members.

Dr. Laila Mahmoud, a consultant psychiatrist, stressed the importance of getting rid of the state of fear and apprehension that some have about the reported side effects of the vaccine, explaining that this can be done by checking the source of the information, as the information about the vaccination or knowledge about it must be from Trusted sources.

She indicated that any decision in an individual’s life that he wants to make needs to think about the advantages and disadvantages, and if we apply this to the topic of the vaccine, we will find that the advantages of the vaccine are to eliminate the disease by between 80% and 90%, which protects the individual and society, and helps to eliminate « Covid 19 ».

She pointed out that some may question its effectiveness, but this is not true, as studies have shown that it is effective by 80% to 90%, and if it does not achieve the desired goal – and this is not true – it will not harm, indicating that the vaccine stimulates the immune system to form Anti-virus bodies, being a synthetic protein that resembles a virus to form an immune reaction.

Duties and proposals

Regarding the proposals and the most important awareness-raising methods that can be applied to support the continued demand for taking the vaccine, Dr. Leila Mahmoud stated that it must be emphasized that vaccination is the result of the expertise of doctors, scientists and companies with long experience and expertise in the manufacture of medicines and vaccines, indicating that the vaccines used are recognized by the Organization Global Health, the US Food and Drug Administration, Chinese health authorities and British or Russian health authorities, and these approvals are not easy to obtain.

She stressed the need for individuals, before the bodies and institutions, to come together to get rid of the virus and eliminate the pandemic, and the vaccine is the first way to reach that, warning against indulging more or listening to rumors, chiefly that the virus has no solution and that vaccination is not an appropriate solution to eliminate the disease, stressing The need to join hands and know that a vaccine is the most appropriate way to eradicate the pandemic.

The necessity of vaccination

For her part, Dr. Enas Othman, a consultant of family medicine, said: “Vaccines against the emerging corona virus have been prepared and developed according to multiple technologies that differ from one vaccine to another, according to the method of manufacture.”

She added: “But all these vaccines fulfill their intended purpose, which is to protect against infection from the Coronavirus or reduce complications in the event of infection by providing appropriate immunity.”

She emphasized that vaccination is a necessity for everyone, especially those with chronic diseases Because it reduces the symptoms associated with infection, stressing that vaccination increases human immunity by forming antibodies.

And she indicated that those who have immunity their immunity becomes stronger after taking the vaccination, pointing out that the infection causes health problems for others and leads to their infection, hence the importance of group vaccination.

She stated that vaccinating a person helps greatly in limiting the spread of the virus, stressing that if the pace of vaccination continues in this way and in these numbers, the virus will be eliminated, so that the UAE will be among the first countries in the world to succeed in achieving this achievement in the face of this global epidemic.

Dr. Inas Othman praised what the health authorities announced in the UAE regarding the targeting of vaccinating 50% of the population with anti-Corona virus vaccines before the end of next March.