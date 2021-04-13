Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection affirmed the necessity for the cooperation and commitment of all members of society to take preventive and precautionary measures to confront the “Covid-19” virus, during the blessed month of Ramadan, noting that public health is a priority and a social responsibility, and community solidarity is an indispensable necessity.

The Ministry indicated that the UAE presented a distinguished international model and applied its professional methodology in dealing with and containing this pandemic, which led to the highlighting of the Emirati model in managing this crisis, which balanced health and business continuity with the constant assurance that primary health remains the first.

The Dubai Health Authority called for adherence to safety measures and avoiding gatherings during Ramadan, especially those that include the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, stressing that community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, as an important way to preserve the success achieved in controlling Corona disease. Novelty.

The right way

Hussein Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for Centers and Clinics, Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of International Health Regulations and Pandemics Control, said: “Commitment to preventive measures during the holy month of Ramadan is a duty for everyone, and preventive measures must continue at the present time.” He added: “Our wise leadership, and our government has asked us to follow precautionary measures, especially wearing masks and not setting up breakfast tents. It is true that social events are dear to our hearts, but preserving lives is more important.”

He pointed out that the decrease in the number of recorded infections daily is an important indicator of the decline of the disease, and evidence of the success of the efforts made, but it does not mean in any way the possibility of complacency, or that we allow ourselves to be lenient in implementing the recommendations issued regarding the month of Ramadan. Al-Rand described the role of the individual as “very important and represents the second and complementary axis of the efforts of government agencies.” The group of individuals form the family, and then a developed, open-minded society is formed, aware of its present and looking forward to its promising future.

Prevention requirements

For his part, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “One of the main steps in the recovery is to continue adhering to the precautionary measures. Because without that, we will not reach the required goals. ”

He added: “The prevention requirements must be implemented. Rather, we must encourage them, and the community will be a partner with the health authorities in this aspect, especially since the community’s participation during the last period had a vital role in what we have achieved in terms of distinguished global results.”

Al-Ketbi warned that going out and mixing with gatherings, and then returning to sitting with the elderly and those with chronic diseases, raises the possibility of infection with the Corona virus, calling for avoiding crowded places and maintaining all preventive measures.

He pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority is working to ensure that the precautionary measures are adhered to within the work environment on the one hand, and among community members on the other hand, and it has its means and plans that it relies on to achieve this.

Al-Ketbi stressed that many of the experiences of the countries of the world proved that societal awareness was the cornerstone of confronting the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and containing its spread, because whatever the nature of the preventive measures and precautionary steps, they still need full and voluntary commitment on the part of community members. .

The desired objectives

Dr. Marwa Munajid, a family medicine consultant at the American Hospital Dubai, called for not to be complacent in applying preventive and precautionary measures, health guidelines and preventive measures, during the blessed month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, with the need to adhere to the procedures set by government agencies in the country that aim to preserve On public health and containing the repercussions and impacts of “Covid-19”.

And she said, “Maintaining health and safety is a fundamental goal in Islamic law, which has developed an integrated approach that includes preserving the public health of community members through various rules and principles.”

She added: Our true religion considers protecting oneself and preserving health among the five imperatives of religion, soul, money, offspring, and reason, so we must adhere and not be complacent until the epidemic is completely controlled.

She stressed the necessity of implementing preventive measures during the blessed month of Ramadan and preventing large gatherings to prevent the transmission of infection and the spread of the virus, in implementation of the Almighty’s saying, “Do not throw your hands into perdition,” explaining that every person in this community has a responsibility to protect his family, his family and his surrounding environment and not be a cause In transmitting the virus to another person, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

She indicated that the decisions implemented by government agencies during the holy month are not intended to restrict individuals, but rather to protect society from the threat of the epidemic, which may lead to an increase in the number of infected cases despite the state’s relentless efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and eliminate it.

And she continued: “In Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr this year, we will refrain from holding large gatherings that may be a cause of transmission of disease and infection, in order for the next Ramadan and Eid to come without a pandemic, and we all celebrate the complete control of Covid-19.”

She added, “Therefore, home gatherings and family visits should be prohibited, and it is preferable to use social media and digital platforms to communicate with family and relatives.”

Munajed pointed out that it is necessary to always remember the efforts of the health cadres, the first line of defense in the face of the pandemic, while we enjoy staying with our families at breakfast tables, defending our health and safety, and therefore there must be solidarity and cooperation to support the health sector.

The role of doctors

Dr. Othman Al-Bakri, CEO of the International Modern Hospital in Dubai, said: “There is no doubt that our world has been negatively affected by the emerging“ Corona ”disease, so the UAE has been keen to take the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to avoid the spread of infection among members of society as a whole. He added, “On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the health authorities have affirmed the prevention of gatherings, the most important of which is Ramadan tents, which is a well-known custom in this holy month.” He pointed to the state’s interest in providing the vaccine in order to protect the person and those around him from all groups, pointing to the doctors ’role in emphasizing the need to follow health guidelines, which the state stresses from time to time, so that we can continue to contain this virus.

Al-Bakri pointed out that the health sector in the country deals with high efficiency in the face of the repercussions of the transformation of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) into a global pandemic, and the formation of future opportunities for the health care sector in the post-Corona stage has begun to serve aspirations and keep pace with changes and contribute to strengthening the development model of the state. And achieving the strategic goals of the post-“Covid 19” phase, up to the UAE Centennial 2071.