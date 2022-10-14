Attacks against those living with HIV are a daily reality in Colombia. So is the fear of sharing the diagnosis due to the possibility of losing their support network, which is especially necessary to get through these times. In that country, more than 40% of people with HIV do not dare to share the diagnosis with those close to them, according to a report by ENTerritorio. In addition, many report having been discriminated against by the same health workers who must ensure their health.

