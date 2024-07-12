“The fundamental principle of the ‘people strategy’ must be to put people back at the center: when modifying processes and adopting new technologies, we must think that people will then benefit from them. We must then promote tools for agile working and ensure a lot of diversity and inclusion, because they generate loyalty which, in turn, generates greater value”. This is what Valeria Sterpos, partner at Bain & Company and chair Woman at Bain Emea Council, said during the talk ‘Human intelligence: people first’, dedicated to the role that human resources have and will have in designing the organizations of tomorrow and part of the wider range of initiatives of the third edition of the ‘Johnson & Johnson Week, Together towards the medicine of the future’, held at the new headquarters of the pharmaceutical company in Milan.