Health STDs decreased in Norway

The decrease was particularly evident in chlamydia and gonorrhea infections. Cup infections, on the other hand, increased.

Sexually communicable diseases decreased significantly in Norway in 2020, according to a study by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).

The news agency AFP, for example, reports the report.

Gonorrhea infections decreased by 39 percent, HIV infections by 20 percent, and chlamydial infections by 11 percent.

Institute of Public Health According to FHI the most likely explanation for what happened is found in the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The institute lists tourism restrictions, meeting restrictions, and bar and restaurant closures.

This is especially true of chlamydia, whose infections began to decline in April 2020 – around the same time as strict coronavirus restrictions were introduced around the world.

Restrictions also had an obvious effect on gonorrhea reduction. In January 2020, 170 gonorrhea infections were detected in Norway. On March 12, strict coronavirus restrictions came into force. In April 2020, 49 gonorrhea infections were detected in Norway.

FHI: n specialist in blood-borne, airborne and sexually transmitted diseases Øivind Jul Nilsen told AFP that the figures were not explained by the fact that fewer STD tests were performed in 2020. According to Nilsen, the share of the reduction in testing is marginal at best.

On the other hand, smallpox infections in Norway increased by 39 percent last year.

“A possible explanation for the increase in smallpox infections may be that smallpox has a longer incubation period, fewer symptoms than gonorrhea, and both that smallpox is highly contagious,” said Fiel’s Nielsen.

Nielsen told news agency AFP that the use of condoms could not be emphasized enough.

“Condoms are like corona masks, they are a wall against infections,” Nielsen summed up.