He Pope Francis “A quiet night has passed and is resting”, as reported by the press office of the Holy See this Monday morning. Your clinical situation remains stable, with light and gradual improvementsalthough his medical picture remains “being complex” so his doctors maintain the reserved prognosis, according to Vatican information. The pontiff continues with respiratory and motor therapy and physiotherapy, in addition to the diet prescribed by doctors. This Monday they meet 25 days of admission to the Gemelli hospital in Romean unprecedented stay in a papacy (John Paul II spent 21 days hospitalized after the attack against his life in 1981).

