He Pope Francis has “slept well” on Thursday night and at the moment “rest” after experiencing in recent hours a “New and slight improvement.” This has been communicated by the Vatican hours after announcing that The TAC that they made on Wednesday demonstrated “a normal evolution” of the pulmonary painting and indicate that the renal failure detected a few days ago “has passed.” In any case, the forecast of the Pontiff continues to be reserved, since continues to receive oxygen in “high flows” Despite leaving respiratory crises.

The Pope was admitted on February 14 by bilateral pneumonia in turn caused by bronchitis. However, despite your health status, The Argentine has continued with his work activity and has approved the canonizations of the Venezuelan doctor José Gregorio Hernández and from Italian Bartolo Longofounder of the Sanctuary of Pompeya. Has also taken the first step for the beatification of the Mallorcan priest Miguel Maura Montaner. In addition, this Wednesday has appointed four new bishops.

