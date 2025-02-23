The Vatican reported this Saturday that Pope Francis has suffered a worsening of his state of health. According to the Holy See, the Pontiff has suffered a “respiratory crisis” which has required the supply of oxygen to high flow.

In addition, blood tests have revealed that Francisco suffers a Thrombocytopenia due to an anemiaso a blood transfusion has been necessary. The Pope’s prognosis is reserved.

The Vatican press office statement says: “The state of the Holy Father It is still critical, So, as explained yesterday (Friday), the Pope is not out of danger. This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high flow oxygen. “

“Today’s blood tests also revealed a thrombocytopenia, associated with anemiawhich required the administration of blood transfusions, “the statement continues.

“The Holy Father continues vigilant and has spent the day in an armchair although he has suffered more than yesterday (Friday). At the moment the prognosis is reserved, “concludes the statement.

Francisco, 88, entered last Friday, February 14 In the Gemelli hospital in Rome because of bronchitis that later became bilateral pneumonia, which has required the administration of antibiotics.