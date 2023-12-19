“Therapies for chronic lymphatic disease are becoming more and more and more effective in recent years, there has been a real revolution that has transformed the therapy of this disease from an aggressive chemo-immunotherapy to an intelligent therapy”. Thus, Paolo Sportoletti, Hematology section of the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Perugia, on the sidelines of the national conference “Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia: time to live” promoted by AbbVie, which brought together clinicians and experts in Rome to take stock of the state of the art with respect to new patient perspectives.