“Disseminate information on the role of the occupational physician in the workplace, a central figure in the prevention and safety process, among the population. This is the objective of the Competent Doctor Day promoted by the Siml Italian Society of Occupational Medicine”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Giovanna Spatari, president of Siml speaks of the importance of this figure within companies as a “global employer consultant” and of the meaning of health surveillance “a fundamental activity for the protection of health in the workplace ” and announces the initiative, promoted together with the Fism Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies, which will be held in Italy on 22 June.

“Citizens – explains Spatari – through the SIML help-desk will be able to have more information on occupational well-being and on health promotion activities that can be favored and encouraged in workplaces where competent doctors practice their profession”.

The role of the competent doctor “is crucial” says Spatari. “However, – he adds – very often not even the workers are aware of all the skills of this figure. They do not know, for example, that they themselves can request to be examined by the competent doctor and that they can deal with this specialist”. [email protected] “active from 22 June will remain active for a long time, our experts will respond to any request on the role, functions and duties of the competent doctor” she concludes.