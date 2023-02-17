Two bills came to light in Spain with broad impacts on the health of women and people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. Among other things, a step was taken towards the depathologization of trans people, by not asking for medical documents or hormonal therapies to accept their gender change.

They are the Reform of the Abortion Law and the so-called ‘Trans Law’, whose official name is Law for the real and effective equality of trans people and for the guarantee of the rights of LGTBI people. These are some of his key points for women and diverse people in Spain:

access to abortion

Young people aged 16 and 17 will be able to access free abortion in Spain since 2010, without parental consent, with the aim that they should not resort to clandestine procedures if they do not have family support. The text eliminates the mandatory reflection period of three days that forced women to notify twice their desire to terminate their pregnancy, in addition to suppressing an envelope that was obligatorily received with information on maternity aid.

With the aim of facilitating access to abortion, a registry of objectors will be implemented to find out which public centers are opposed, for reasons of conscience, to carrying out voluntary terminations of pregnancy. The Government’s intention is to see the territorial gaps that this causes and seek solutions so that women do not have to go to private health or have to travel far from their own territory to access an abortion.

Loss due to menstrual cramps

Changes to the existing Abortion Law regulate other aspects of sexual health. One of the main examples is the adoption, for the first time in a European country, of the possibility of sick leave due to menstrual pain. A prior pathology diagnosis is needed to indicate that, as a result of a health condition (for example, endometriosis), the menstruating woman or person suffers from dysmenorrhea, that is, pain during the period.

The subsidy for this sick leave is received from the first day and not from the fourth day, as is usually the case in Spain with temporary sick leave, since the pain usually ends on the fourth day of menstruation. Thus, it seeks to avoid wage inequality between women and men.

Gender self-determination for trans people

Although the law does not include it in this terminology, the text admits that people can change their name and gender identity in their official documentation from the age of 16 without parental consent and without the need to present any medical documentation. Between the ages of 14 and 15, it can be done accompanied by tutors.

Until now, trans people were required to prove two years of hormonal treatment to achieve the change in identity documents, something that will not be necessary from now on.

It is one more step towards the depathologization of trans people, that is, towards ceasing to consider that a trans person suffers from some type of disease or disorder. Only in 2018, the WHO recognized that being trans was not a disease.

Legal protection for lesbian and bisexual women and intersex people

The law specifies the sanctions for any type of genital modification operation for intersex children under 12 years of age, people born with genitalia that cannot be assigned as male or female. For years, it had been customary to perform operations on minors to make them fit into one gender or another, without this being a decision mediated by the person themselves.

In addition, the text also legally shields access to public health-assisted reproduction for couples of lesbian or bisexual women, as well as for women who decide to gestate alone. Additionally, it specifies that a trans person with the capacity to gestate also has the right to assisted reproduction without discrimination. In 2014, the conservative Popular Party government had excluded these groups.

* Faith of errata: in the television chronicle we affirmed that Italy also had legislation that contemplated a sick leave due to menstrual pain. Although Italy debated this possibility in 2017, in the end the legal project did not prosper.