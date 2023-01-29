Health | Some people’s fingers turn white and numb in the cold – The doctor tells you when to worry

There are two types of white fingers: One is related to a disease, the other is not. The doctor will tell you when you should consult a professional.

“Now there will be savings on nail polish expenses”, said Eeva-Liisa Peltonen to a surgeon preparing to shorten the index finger of his right hand. It was 2005.

The doctor replied that there might be even more savings in the coming years.

“He was right,” says Peltonen.

Nowadays, Peltosen only has two whole fingers: the thumb and little finger of his left hand.

“They’re on their way too,” Peltonen says and laughs.

Other fingers are shortened more or less. The middle finger of the right hand is no longer there at all.

Peltonen’s hands are perhaps an extreme example of what kind of consequences white-fingeredness can have. White fingers, or Raynaud’s symptom, means that the fingers or toes turn white due to the cold.

Peltos, 52, who lives in Lahti, has white fingers related to rheumatism, so it is secondary, so to speak. The blood vessels in his fingers have contracted so much that the fingers have become necrotic and they have had to be shortened.

Some of the amputations have been done because of bone infections that came as a result of the wounds caused by the symptom.

Eeva-Liisa Peltonen says that she learned to joke in everyday life. “Losing the fingers was a small thing along with everything else,” he says.

However, in most people, white fingers are harmless, and there is no disease associated with it. The blood vessels in the fingers and toes are just exceptionally sensitive to constriction for some reason and typically when they are exposed to cold. Then we talk about primary Raynaud’s symptom.

In Liminga to the resident Heidi Haataja48, it could happen that when he was typing in a room with a computer, the index and middle fingers of his left hand would turn white.

The same may still happen, for example, on a shopping trip in winter.

“It complicates operations. The fingers immediately feel the sensation. They have to be warmed up before you can look at the shopping list on your mobile phone, weigh the vegetables or place the purchases on the cash register,” says Haataja.

Heidi Haataja, who lives in Liminga, works as a content producer and is active in the cultural sector. He is also a poet and clay artist.

Haataja’s symptoms started a few years ago. However, he says that he has always been sensitive to frostbite.

“I am a child of summer and I love the heat. In winter I’m cold and I always wear woolen socks.”

The claimant has also discussed the white fingers with the doctor, but the reason for further investigations has not yet been identified. Instead, he was found to have a lack of stored iron and the blood hemoglobin value was found to be too low.

“Now that I have improved my iron levels, the frostbite has eased a bit,” says Haataja.

He says he has learned to cope with his symptoms.

“I know how to protect myself. I avoid being outside in the cold and the symptoms don’t start indoors at the moment. Still, for example, even a short stay in a cold car can cause symptoms in the fingers.”

Now Haataja says that he is waiting for spring so that he can start moving more outdoors.

The index and middle fingers of Heidi Haataja’s left hand turn white due to the cold and they lose feeling.

It’s normal and it is appropriate that the blood vessels of the extremities of the limbs contract in the cold.

“This is how the body saves heat,” says the rheumatology specialist Summer Peltoniemi.

So why do some people have contractions so strong that their fingers, toes, nose or ears turn white?

“The exact reason is not known,” says Peltoniemi.

The symptom is common especially in young women. Most of the time, it starts already in the teenage years. It is estimated that up to 20 percent of women under the age of 30 have white fingers, compared to 5 percent of the population as a whole.

“Studies published in recent years have found that the thinner a person is, the greater the risk of white fingers,” says Peltoniemi.

Hormones and hereditary factors have also been estimated to have an effect. Mental stress activates the sympathetic nervous system. “That can also trigger an attack of white fingers.”

White fingers can also be caused by, for example, long-term use of vibrating machines. Also, some medications, such as beta-blockers, can be associated with white fingers.

“The symptom may be annoying, but if it is primary Raynaud’s, i.e. the symptom is not related to another disease, the blood circulation in the fingers and toes will never stop completely,” says Peltoniemi.

“ There are also medicines for white fingers.

White-fingeredness however, it may also be a sign of illness. Then we talk about secondary Raynaud’s symptom. The most common cause is rheumatic connective tissue diseases.

“For example, up to 95 percent of people with systemic sclerosis have Raynaud’s symptoms,” says Peltoniemi.

According to Peltoniemi, you should see a doctor if white fingers occur very sensitively even without clear exposure to cold, if the whiteness of the fingers lasts a long time or if the fingers start to turn blue, develop ulcers or if their skin starts to harden.

In addition to white fingers, warning signs include lung or heart symptoms, rash, fever, joint and muscle pain, and difficulty swallowing. They may be symptoms of rheumatic connective tissue disease.

“Early detection is important so that rheumatic diseases can be treated to avoid later complications,” says Peltoniemi.

According to Peltoniemi, if white fingers appear as a new symptom at an older age, it should be discussed at the doctor’s office.

If the doctor wants to rule out the possibility of the disease, he checks the patient’s nuclear antibodies with a blood test.

“If the result is positive, the patient should undergo a videocapillaroscopy, where the capillaries under the cuticles are examined with a 200x magnifying microscope. This way we can see if it’s an innocent symptom or if there is an underlying rheumatic disease,” says Peltoniemi.

To the white finger there are also medicines.

However, according to Peltoniemi, if it is primary ringworm, medicine is usually not needed.

Primarily, the symptom can be alleviated with a calcium channel blocker.“Some people use limescale inhibitors temporarily, for example when they go skiing or skiing,” says Peltoniemi.

If it is a secondary Raynaud’s symptom, the underlying rheumatism is treated with antirheumatic medication. If the situation is difficult and involves, for example, finger ulcers, iloprost can be given directly into a vein in the hospital.

Field Cape knows white-fingeredness all the way down, because he himself has suffered from Raynaud’s syndrome, which is more difficult than average, since he was a teenager. However, the symptom does not prevent him from cycling to work all year round. When cycling, he always wears gloves – even in July. In winter, there are even more on hand.

“It is important to keep the whole body warm. You should also try battery-heated thermal gloves, which you can get for a hundred or two hundred euros at sports and camping equipment stores. You can use wool socks and insoles with the shoes, and get heat packs for the footwear,” says Peltoniemi.

He states one thing very emphatically: “If you have a tendency to white fingers, you should definitely stop smoking. Smoking constricts the blood vessels and hardens the arteries. Tobacco worsens the symptoms of all rheumatic diseases and weakens the effectiveness of medicines.”

“ “The pain was terrible. In that situation, amputation was a relief.”

The Eeva-Liisa Peltonen didn’t know that her middle finger had turned white in Oulunkylä, Helsinki in 1996, when she was wondering on a cigarette break with her co-worker. She had graduated as a high school tradesman and ended up in the clothing industry after a few years spent abroad.

The white finger was just one of Peltonen’s symptoms. In addition, his joints ached, he had a searing fever and he was tired. “The legs were so painful that I could hardly walk.”

The occupational health nurse passed him tests, and it wasn’t long before Peltonen was diagnosed with rheumatism: He had mixed connective tissue disease MCTD, which has symptoms of several rheumatic diseases.

“It was a tough place for a young woman,” says Peltonen.

Among other things, cortisone was prescribed as medicine, the side effects of which were acne and swelling. “I was 164 cm tall with a puffy face and I worked in the clothing industry among tall, slim models,” describes Peltonen.

MCTD also affects internal organs such as the lungs. Peltonen’s worst fear came true at the age of 31, when he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary arterial hypertension disease PAH.

“The life span was given a few years”.

The condition of the fingers also deteriorated. “The pain was terrible. In that situation, the amputation was a relief,” he says.

Since then, effective medication has been found for Peltonen’s illnesses, thanks to which Peltonen has avoided, among other things, a lung-heart transplant. According to him, the loss of fingers was a minor thing.

“The situation is really good now,” he says.

“Life can change, but that doesn’t mean life is worse,” says Eeva-Liisa Peltonen, who lives in Lahti.

Field says that he has learned to tinker and use various aids: He can key the phone and computer, drive a car, apply make-up, tie shoelaces and pick up milk cans from the store shelf to the shopping cart and to the checkout.

“However, when you’re tired, everything gets out of hand,” Peltonen says and laughs.

Peltonen has been on disability pension for a long time, but a year ago he started a new part-time job at Hengitysliito.

“It’s such a big thing for me that I can’t find the words. One of the hardest things about the illness has been that I had to leave working life,” he says.

The party is coming, too: Peltonen’s relationship will soon be four years old.

What What would Peltonen say to someone who has just heard that he has a serious illness?

According to them, not necessarily anything – at least not immediately: “When a person is in initial shock, listening is more important than talking. In that situation, you just have to focus on taking good care of yourself, eating well, exercising as much as you can and doing things that bring you joy, such as going for a walk or even going to the library.”

And then when the initial panic subsides, he would say this: “Life may change, but that doesn’t mean life is worse. On the contrary, it can feel even more valuable.”