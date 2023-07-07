Researchers from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom developed a study using smart watches with data from 100,000 people. These devices collected data on people’s micro-movements and vibrations for a period of one week. The information was then processed by artificial intelligence (AI), which detected small movement patterns that Parkinson’s patients develop over the long term. The findings make it possible to predict up to seven years in advance the risk of a person developing this neurodegenerative disease, for which there is no cure to date.

#Health #Smart #watches #key #players #fight #Parkinsons