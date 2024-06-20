In the framework of the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, underway at Mico in Milan until Sunday 23 June, the launch of the project between Sirm and CONI was announced which will lead to a framework cooperation agreement operational in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The specialists, present at the first joint Congress of the radiological area, which brings together for the first time around 8 thousand specialists from the 3 scientific societies: radiologists, nuclear doctors and radiotherapists, will support the activity of diagnostic imaging such as x-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs for the benefit of Olympic athletes through the activation of a collaboration between the Scientific Society and the Olympic Committee to encourage more targeted and timely interventions in the event of injuries, but also to promote training and the preparation of doctors in dealing with sports injuries.