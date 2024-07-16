“The hope for the future is that there can be equity of supply between the Regions and that there are not 21 calendars with significant differences and, given that the plan provides for annual updating, I hope for greater flexibility to be able to update the plans in relation to the scientific evidence that accumulates daily”. This is what Carlo Signorelli, president of Nitag – National immunization technical advisory group, said on the occasion of the ninth edition of Long-Term Care – Stati Generali dell’Assistenza a lungo termine, scheduled for 16 and 17 July at the Ministry of Health. The two-day event, organized by Italia Longeva, brings together and compares the main decision-makers and institutional actors at central, regional and territorial levels, experts, industry and patient and citizen associations in order to provide updates and advance proposals on the evolution of Long-Term Care management processes in our country.