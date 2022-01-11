The Ministry of Health has started a bidding process that aims to find four advertising agencies that should campaign against fake news in the health area. The total amount allocated to the contract is R$ 215 million. The amount will be divided among the chosen agencies.

+ Bolsonaro again criticizes anti-covid vaccination in children: ‘death is almost zero’

The campaigns of the Ministry of Health can clash with the leader of the Executive Branch, Jair Bolsonaro, since, at times, the president has shown, by his speeches, to be “anti-vaccine”.

In October last year, Bolsonaro said, in an interview with a radio station, that he would not take the vaccine against Covid-19, because his immunity was “up there”. Before that, the president had already said that he would be the last to be vaccinated in Brazil.

In August 2020, when vaccines were still being tested, Bolsonaro questioned the effectiveness of immunizations, as well as, at a certain point in the pandemic, he was against the use of masks and social distancing.

More recently, Bolsonaro was outraged by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), after the agency announced the approval of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Health, with the bidding process that will choose advertising agencies, in addition to fighting fake news, is to inform the population about diseases and the importance of immunization for individual and collective health, reinforcing the value of campaigns of vaccination.

