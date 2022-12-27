The Ministry of Health should publish in the next few days the authorization for the vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years with Pfizer’s vaccine against covid. Until then, the federal government had distributed the first doses only to children aged 6 months to 2 years and 11 months who had some comorbidity.

According to the folder, the recommendation will come into force from the publication of the technical opinion of the Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS) and an ordinance of the Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the ministry.

bivalent vaccines

On Sunday (25.Dec.2022) 2.8 million doses of bivalent BA.4/BA vaccine were delivered, which protects against the original strain and two omicron subvariants.

The ampoules will be distributed after being analyzed by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health.

With information from Brazil Agency.