“We try to respond to the emotional request to help boys and girls face the fears most linked to their own shame, their insecurities, the cultural stereotypes that they often refer to in an absolutely incorrect way. ”. These are the words of Dr. Francesca Romana Tiberi, sexologist and clinical psychologist who spoke on the sidelines of the first stage of the tour “My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sesso al Cinema”, the format created in collaboration with the @My.Body.Match information campaign by Gedeon Richter Italy focused on sexual education.