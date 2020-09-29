Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health services The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority proposes to ban the acquisition of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

According to the agency, the acquisition would reduce competition in health services and raise prices significantly. After the transactions, Mehiläinen would have only one major competitor left.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency has submitted to the Market Court a ban on the acquisition between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna. The agency will report it in the bulletin.

The Agency justifies the proposal on the grounds that the acquisition would significantly reduce competition in the healthcare market. After the transaction, only two nationwide health service companies would remain on the market, Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

“Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna compete with each other in almost all different areas of private healthcare and sell services extensively to individuals, companies, insurance companies and public sector customers. The acquisition would probably lead to a significant increase in prices in all these areas to the detriment of customers and taxpayers, ”KKV says in its release.

The news is updated.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

HS Kerava | Prison in poor condition goes on sale - At the same time, the investor inherits a hundred-year history of handing over young people and strict protection obligations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In