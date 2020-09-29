Health services The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority proposes to ban the acquisition of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna

According to the agency, the acquisition would reduce competition in health services and raise prices significantly. After the transactions, Mehiläinen would have only one major competitor left.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency has submitted to the Market Court a ban on the acquisition between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna. The agency will report it in the bulletin.

The Agency justifies the proposal on the grounds that the acquisition would significantly reduce competition in the healthcare market. After the transaction, only two nationwide health service companies would remain on the market, Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

“Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna compete with each other in almost all different areas of private healthcare and sell services extensively to individuals, companies, insurance companies and public sector customers. The acquisition would probably lead to a significant increase in prices in all these areas to the detriment of customers and taxpayers, ”KKV says in its release.

