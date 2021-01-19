Health services Helsinki is trying to alleviate the shortage of doctors with a recruitment service costing one million euros

The queues have been stretched at many health stations.

19.1. 15:37 | Updated 19.1. 20:35

Helsinki intends to purchase an external recruitment service for doctors.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Social and Health Board decided on a competition in which the service provider to be selected would look for doctors for the city’s health stations, hospitals and special services.

Politicians approved the competition on Tuesday. According to it, the recruitment service is chosen purely on the basis of price. The agreement is concluded for two years and has an option to extend the same model for another two years.

The exact price of the recruitment service is therefore not yet known. However, the draft decision authorizes the division director to decide in this context on the acquisition of more than one million, ie a larger amount than he would otherwise be entitled to.

In Helsinki has long had difficulty attracting enough doctors to work. The shortfall is reflected in the long waiting times for urgent care at health centers and, for example, the inability to carry out all statutory inspections in schools and clinics.

The shortage began even before the corona, but for example, now at the beginning of January, the waiting time for a doctor is more than forty days at seven health stations, among which are also the largest in the city such as Kalasatama.

Malmi and Laakso health centers reserved for coronary patients are missing from the list. 42 are entered in the statistics even if there are no free times at all. In urgent cases, however, you always get to the doctor faster.

The shortage of doctors has previously been resolved, for example, with salary increases and an extra thousand euros in addition to the task, service vouchers and by purchasing the services of the two health centers entirely from the private.