Health services Helsinki hired a consultant to solve the shortage of doctors, which is a nasty vicious circle in places – “Such places are often visited from afar”

Some health centers in Helsinki are plagued by a spiral, which makes it difficult to hire doctors, says Leena Turpeinen, Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services in Helsinki.

Helsinki trying to solve the long-term shortage of doctors and with a separate, outsourced recruitment service that an employee appointed to the personnel administration of social and health services, working as a consultant in support of chief physicians engaged in recruitment, is currently part-time.

Helsinki has long had difficulty in attracting enough doctors to work. The shortage of doctors only affects some health centers the worst, says Helsinki’s director of health and substance abuse services Leena Turpeinen.

These health stations have found themselves in a nasty vicious circle, as doctors know that the workload is high in certain places due to a shortage of doctors.

“So it’s a vicious circle: it’s hard to get one or two doctors to a place where doctors know there’s no shortage of manpower. Then again, it is easier to hire new people to places where the medical situation is good. ”

“Doctors know the places and know there are flaws. That’s when such places are often toured from afar, ”says Turpeinen.

Units suffering from a chronic medical deficit should have a large number of new staff at once and the deficit corrected at once.

Currently, the shortage of doctors is the worst in the Vuosaari health center and in school and student health care.

The most acute shortage of doctors has been addressed by temporarily purchasing medical labor from the private side as a purchasing service.

In some places, there have been really long delays in getting a rushed doctor’s appointment.

City now intensifies recruitment.

“Recruiting is hard work. When there is a clear shortage of perpetrators, chief physicians and senior chief physicians need to be awake at all times and grab the right people, think about pay, and also tailor job descriptions, especially in terms of working hours. We have a lot of doctors who do not work one hundred percent, but are part-time, for example, ”says Turpeinen.

An external recruitment company, on the other hand, applies to the City of Helsinki for doctors on its own routes and can approach suitable people directly.

In addition, advertising campaigns at larger medical events, for example, are agreed separately with the city.

Harley Street have reported on the heavy workload and urgency of health centers. According to Turpeinen, attempts have been made to improve the situation by clarifying the division of labor.

“Any work that can be transferred away from the doctor will be transferred. For example, nurses have been trained to prescribe medicines, which contributes to a small reduction in the workload of doctors. ”

In addition, locally, the foreman should watch out that no one has an unreasonable workload.

“If you think of the Viiskulma health center, where the medical situation has been awkward in the past, then patients have even been divided from there to other stations in order to reduce the workload,” says Turpeinen.

In addition, the city has sought to clarify its operating models. The doctor is not always the primary one to meet, but the client is referred directly to the right professional, Turpeinen says.

Then there is the salary. According to Turpeinen, it must be fine.

“We have a wage development program that aims to get a basic level that at least doesn’t lag behind our neighbors. There is still room for improvement, and it needs to be fixed so that we are on the same starting line as the others. ”

