Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced that more than 200,000 virtual visits will be made in its hospitals and primary and specialized health care centers during the first half of 2022, as part of the “electronic clinics” project.

The Foundation also announced, in special statements in response to Al-Ittihad’s inquiries, that it began implementing the voice tariff system supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning, last May, in all its health facilities, with the aim of improving the quality of health care provided to all members of society, and facilitating the process of Medical documentation in the patient’s health file by physicians, whereby patients are diagnosed and more accurate and rapid documentation is provided.

The foundation said: “It also aims to give doctors a longer time to listen and examine the patient better, in addition to improving the quality and accuracy of medical documentation, and the accuracy of recognition of voice diagnosis is faster, more accurate and less prone to errors that occur while entering information into computers to avoid errors in diagnosis.” .

The Foundation confirmed that the “electronic clinics” project led to visual and audio communication between the doctor and the patient, for the purpose of medical consultations and follow-up of patients’ health conditions without the need to leave the house, as the Foundation was keen to activate the clinic with the beginning of the Corona pandemic crisis, to ensure the safety of community members. And reduce health risks, and spare customers the trouble of moving to hospitals and outpatient clinics.

electronic clinic

The Foundation indicated that the e-clinic and telemedicine service contribute to covering the needs of patients without the need to travel long distances, as the patient can communicate with the doctor through an electronic link sent to his phone to remind him of the appointment, and enable him to speak to the doctor on time with audio and video to assess his condition and dispense the appropriate medication for him. And she reported that more than 112,000 prescriptions have been dispensed and delivered since the beginning of this year (2022), and these prescriptions are medicines and pharmaceuticals that are prescribed from the treating physician in the hospital affiliated with the Foundation to the patient’s home, while providing all instructions and pharmaceutical advice on the use of these medicines for patients through the virtual pharmacy. As part of the “Your Medicine for Your Home” initiative.

This initiative was launched with the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic as an essential step by the Emirates Health Services Corporation for the precautionary measures taken to combat the Covid 19 virus, in addition to facilitating the elderly and people with special needs.

Intelligent Operation Center

The Foundation said that the smart operations center “Pace” received more than 15,000 calls, and transferred and entered more than 4,000 cases to hospitals during 2021, noting that “Pace” is an operational center that works 24 hours a day, and aims to follow up vital functions and monitor indicators Performance and vital data related to the facilities of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and to maintain the continuity of vital business in them.

She pointed out that the center works by relying on the interactive smart Covid platform to see all the hospital’s hospital beds, and to know the availability of beds to transport patients, whether from primary health care centers or national ambulances.

She referred to the “Pace” Program for Quality and Clinical Indicators (PQOP) management for diabetes, which includes a large-scale system for the use of electronic health records with its necessary functions, to drive possible improvements in health care and improve the results of services provided to patients.

The Foundation stated that it was designed within a comprehensive framework that serves the Foundation and helps its medical community in evaluating their practices, using digital tools to improve the management of diabetes services through the flow of available health information and data.

The system aims to develop and direct an evidence-based program starting with diabetes and other chronic diseases, and disseminate the results of routine monitoring of quality care indicators and diabetes outcomes in vein systems, and also targets the standardized monitoring of chronic disease care in order to improve its quality through routine audit and standard measurement.

The program provides a comprehensive approach to chronic disease care services and improves the quality of their delivery through a set of multiple inputs that include appropriate real-time management of patient care, regular follow-up of patients, monitoring using clinical information systems to track patient care, adoption of approved clinical practice guidelines, and encouraging patients to improve management skills. subjectivity.

The Foundation stressed that this program is a pioneering step towards focusing on developing an evidence base for quality indicators for diabetes, developing a routine monitoring system in accordance with international indicators, and calculating results measures or indicators for the purpose of auditing and comparison, to ensure accuracy and consistency in data collection, comparison and analysis, and support interpretation of what they measure. Key performance indicators, allowing comparison across different Emirates Foundation systems, and supporting the audit process conducted by the environment, health and safety.