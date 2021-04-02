Health services Anyone can buy a magnetic resonance imaging or even a blood test to test testosterone – There are obvious dangers associated with non-referral tests

The popularity of over-the-counter health examinations has grown. It tells of the commercialization of health services and threatens to easily lead to overdiagnosis.

Healthy are only those that have not been adequately studied.

The old saying better reflects the Finnish health sector.

Healthcare companies have recently actively promoted a variety of laboratory and imaging studies that anyone can obtain without a referral from a doctor.

In practice, Finns can undergo magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging of the abdominal aorta or, for example, a blood test measuring testosterone, even for fun. As a general rule, the insurance does not replace such studies and they do not receive Kela compensation.

Puhti Lab, part of the health giant Mehiläinen, sold its health check as part of Stockmann’s Crazy Days shopping transaction.

In the autumn, Synlab, one of Finland’s largest private laboratories, stated in its advertisement that people don’t really know how to answer when asked what belongs. According to Synlab, accurate magnetic and laboratory tests are needed to provide a true answer, which can be purchased from it.

The ads tell about the commercialization of health services. Patients are seen as customers and health services are sold like any commodity.

There is a demand for unsolicited research. According to Synlab, the demand for research has increased year by year.

Suddenly one may think that commissioning health examinations without a referral is a good thing. If something is wrong, it can be addressed more quickly.

However, the phenomenon is not without problems. In the worst case, research without a doctor’s referral can cause more harm than good to both the individual themselves and society.

“At the heart of all medicine is targeting,” says Professor of Urology at the University of Helsinki Kari Tikkinen.

Targeting means that measures are taken for people who can benefit from the information they have studied. Measures are limited to be effective.

When laboratory and imaging research is marketed to all Finns – including healthy ones – there is no targeting. According to Tikkinen, there is a risk in that.

“Of course, sometimes it can be so that research without a referral proves useful. This is largely not the case. ”

Tikkinen has studied overdiagnosis, ie the diagnosis of a virtually asymptomatic and harmless abnormality as a disease. Overdiagnosis is an obvious danger when ordinary people commission health examinations on their own.

According to Tikkinen, overdiagnosis primarily causes harm to the person himself. Very often, for example, spinal imaging studies find abnormalities that are not dangerous. Unnecessary diagnoses cause anxiety and anxiety.

“It also leads to a spiral. Further examinations are performed, for example, specimens are taken or, for safety reasons, treatments or even surgeries are performed, which may directly harm the person physically. ”

Once the spiral has begun, a patient examined on a private side without a referral often enters public health care. At the same time, health care resources are consumed, the treatments of others are delayed and queues lengthen.

Free referral studies have been a concern for the medical community for years. In 2018, the Finnish Medical Association set up a working group to study the effects of medicalization. The term refers to the expansion of the field of medicine – for example, by broadening the definitions and thresholds of diseases.

According to the report of the working group, from the point of view of medicalization, a “particularly vulnerable group” are healthy people who, for one reason or another, end up in a doctor’s office.

“This can be caused, for example, by undirected health checks,” the working group said the report states. Investigations without a referral are just such undirected inspections.

The union’s survey of doctors last year also raises concerns. The marketing of health services preoccupied the majority of respondents. As many as three out of four respondents had identified marketing that could lead to unnecessary medical examinations or treatments.

Most of this was considered to be related to imaging and laboratory services. Nearly 900 doctors responded to the survey.

Non-referral examinations at the Medical Association are seen as a negative phenomenon, as they often lead to unnecessary further examinations or follow-up, says the president of the association. Tuula Rajaniemi.

“Healthcare treatment and research are based on researched data and measures should be taken in a targeted manner.”

Free the proliferation of referral research also threatens to exacerbate health inequalities when wealthy people are able to use services to their liking.

According to Professor Tikkinen, overdiagnostics is a scourge for high-income people in particular. The opposite is particularly the case for low-income earners. Treatments are not applied for in time and diseases remain undiagnosed.

Health inequalities are Significant in Finland. The life expectancy of the low-skilled and low-income earners is clearly shorter than that of the high-skilled and high-income earners. Already, the Finnish health care system consists of two layers: people with private health insurance or occupational health care and people whose care depends entirely on the public system.

Free referral surveys are good business: the target group is large and one routine survey without a referral may result in a long customer relationship.

The business attractiveness of the research is also indicated by the fact that the health giant Mehiläinen acquired Puhti Lab last year.

Puhti Lab, which started operations in 2018, has focused on various test packages without a referral. To date, its services have been used by about 40,000 customers.

“Interest in monitoring well-being and proactive health care is growing,” says Mehiläinen’s business director Johanna Asklöf.

“We strive to provide people with the research they need to buy that motivates them to make health-promoting life changes and monitor the effects of those changes.”

The bee does not provide imaging studies, such as magnetic scans, without a referral. Terveystalo and Synlab also sell such. Both have been trading services for several years. Terveystalo is also told that the surveys are intended especially to support the monitoring of one’s own health.

“People who commission research represent a wide range of different adult age groups, although with a slight emphasis on those over 50,” writes Terveystalo’s Director of Growth Businesses Petri Keksi in their email reply.

Synlab’s Director of Service Development in Finland Ville Remes considers that the proliferation of non-referral inquiries is linked to a wider phenomenon.

“This is part of a revolution in which the patient is increasingly seeking to influence decisions about him. In my opinion, the doctor does not have to be a gatekeeper in all examinations. ”

However, Remes says that there are also limits to non-referral measures. Tests involving even the slightest health risk should not be performed without medical judgment. According to Remes, these include X-ray examinations.

Medication and trends in the commercialization of health services are not reversing for a moment. A coronavirus pandemic may only exacerbate them.

The pandemic has increased the focus on one’s own health, as the possible symptoms of the virus need to be monitored all the time. At the same time, various applications and tools related to self-measurement have become more common.

One solution to eradicate overdiagnosis resulting from non-referral studies is to address their marketing.

Forty-five percent of respondents to the Medical Association’s survey supported increased supervision and regulation of the marketing of health services. 42% thought that regulation and supervision should possibly be increased and only 6% saw no need for it.