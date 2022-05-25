Health services A parent in Helsinki can now handle the teen’s health matters electronically

Maisa was previously unable to do business on behalf of a child who has reached the age of 12.

Helsinki for example, a parent can now reschedule their child’s dental time online, even if the child has reached the age of 12.

Maisa’s previous transaction system for social and health services residents only allowed children under the age of 12 to take care of things on behalf of others.

Now the age limit has been raised to 18 years, although the guardian appears to have reached the age of 12 more narrowly than for young children.

Maisa has been and can still be used by a child who has reached the age of 10. For this, the child needs some strong authentication tool such as online banking IDs.

In the case of adolescents, for example, the lack of a strong identification tool has led to practical problems. Maisa may not have been able to use it at all, so during the pandemic, transactions have had to be handled by occasionally very congested telephone services.

Time member restrictions on the handling of cases on behalf of have been in the past in the legislation. Now the law has made it easier for the guardian, but at the same time it has been clarified when the minor has the right to even refuse to show the information to the guardian.

A minor may decide to display information if the health care professional considers him or her capable of doing so.

In social care, ie child protection, for example, the entries are usually visible to the guardian. However, a social care professional may decide not to show the information if it would not be in the best interests of the child or young person to show it.