The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have agreed to create a technical table to interpret the law that hardens the use of masks at all times, published on Tuesday in the State official newsletter (BOE). Sources familiar with the deliberations of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, held this Wednesday in Valladolid, explain to EL PAÍS that the content of this new regulation has been debated at the meeting, which, in some aspects, has become “obsolete”, as stated by several participants. The technical table will try to clarify what type of exceptions there may be to the use of the mask and how they can be regulated, something that the autonomous communities were already regulating before the entry into force of the law.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has appeared after the meeting to explain that they will work on “developing technical criteria for the application of the law.” “I hope that [de aquí al próximo Consejo Interterritorial] we can find space to be able to apply this law, to do it in the most harmonized way possible and in the most contextualized way possible ”, he pointed out. “The mask is mandatory, but we have to study if the law allows us to act,” he added at the insistence of the journalists’ questions.

The new regulation only exempts people with a disease that is harmed by the use of this protection from wearing a mask in public spaces, whether open or closed, with or without distance, to do individual sports outdoors and in cases where they are not. They are specified, under the following statement: “When, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities.” This would apply, for example, to bathing on the beach or in a pool, but it would not be easily fit to be, for example, on the beach out of the water, as José Martínez Olmos, who was general director of Health, has explained to this newspaper.

The norm “empowers the Government and the Ministers of Health and Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, within the scope of their powers, to dictate the necessary provisions for the development and execution of the provisions” in the law. One of the possibilities that the technical table will have to study is whether there are additional exceptions in this development, says Manuel Moreno, doctor in Administrative Law from the University of Malaga.

In another case, if the communities or the ministry consider that the norm has become “obsolete”, as has been stated by some members of the Interterritorial Council, the legal options would be for the Government to approve a Royal Decree Law that would exceed it, which would have to be endorsed by Congress; pass another amendment law, which requires a long parliamentary process; or add a change to some specific aspect of the rule now approved in another law that is approved through new articles, something unorthodox, but that is done frequently, according to Moreno.

The regulation began to be processed in June and its approval supposes eliminating an exception to the use of masks: it was allowed when the distance was greater than 1.5 meters. Minister Darias has insisted that many aspects of the law have been outdated and that it is necessary to adapt them to the current reality, but the truth is that the amendment that eliminated the possibility of removing the mask when there was sufficient distance was presented by the socialist group in the Senate in early March. Once accepted and voted on, it imposed the use of the mask at all times in public spaces, both closed and open. Another Vox amendment, which did not go forward, called for it to be mandatory indoors as long as it was mandatory outdoors and only when the safety distance could not be maintained.

Both amendments claimed to be supported by scientific evidence of aerosol transmission of the coronavirus. However, that of Vox responds much more to the form of contagion that is known. José Luis Jiménez, professor of chemistry at the University of Colorado Boulder and researcher in Environmental Sciences, explains that the outdoor mask makes sense when there are many crowds on the streets or on terraces, where there is a high density of people. “But in the field with a lot of distance it makes much less sense. And indoors it should be worn whenever air is shared. Even when you are in a closed place by yourself, which someone is going to enter later, like in a taxi, shops, offices ”, he explains.

Several communities have shown their rejection of the new norm. The Balearic Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, has already advanced that her community will not comply with what the law says. “From the Balearic Islands we understand that with the regulations that we have in force and the decree that is in force, the regional measures can be maintained. Our regulations have not been exceeded because there is a phrase in the state law that indicates ‘in accordance with the health authorities’ in article 6, therefore, our legal services understand that our regulations are not exceeded by the state one and are maintained in force our measures on these days. If we had to change next week or at another time we would make a modification ”, said the counselor. The mask will have to be used these days if you go to the beach with a person who is not from the same nucleus of coexistence.

The Government of the Canary Islands, for its part, understands that the new regulations on the use of a mask in public spaces do not alter the exceptions approved in each autonomous community, which in the case of the islands protect whoever removes it to sunbathe in the beach if you are in your towel and the people around you are at a safe distance. “Canarias understands that the standards that it has used so far continue to be covered by the new regulations” and “intensive use” is maintained in the application of the “new normal” law already in force that requires the use of the mask, even when the safety distance of 1.5 meters is maintained, said the spokesman for the regional Executive, Julio Pérez.

The Minister of Health of the Valencian Community, Ana Barceló, has announced that she will make contributions to the New Normal Law to regulate the use of the mask in beach areas for the summer season. The proposal happens because the users of the beaches are exempt from the use of the mask as long as they are within a security perimeter of two meters away from other users and during the bath.

Update of the vaccination plan

The Chairman of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, receives the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, this Wednesday in Valladolid Photogenic / Claudia Alba / Europa Press

The council also approved the resolution that the Public Health Commission adopted on Tuesday, which maintains the 65-year limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine, and only makes an exception for essential workers, for whom it will apply at any age. For practical purposes, this measure does not change practically anything with respect to what was in force, since the number of essential employees over 65 years of age is minimal.

Most other European countries have already removed this limit to encourage these vaccines to go to the people who need it most, who are the oldest and most vulnerable to severe forms of covid. Some are even implementing it only for those over a certain age, since the vast majority of thrombi that have been detected after vaccination have occurred among those under 50. Germany decided on Tuesday to restrict this vaccine to those over 60 years of age.

With information from Lucia Bohórquez, Guillermo Vega and Maria Fabra.