Officials working in the health sector confirmed that the health services sector in the UAE is witnessing important development and achievements commensurate with the renewed health challenges, in recognition of the wise leadership of the importance of providing the best health services and all the advanced capabilities and means of the health sector, and providing a healthy environment suitable for all citizens and residents of the country. .

The CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, Yousef Al-Dhib Al-Ketbi, said that the UAE is keen to provide the best health services to citizens, residents and visitors, an approach instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and thanks to him the UAE has assumed a prominent position in the field of health care. Globally.

He added in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the celebration of World Health Day, which falls on the 7th of April every year, that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is following this approach to place the UAE in the ranks of Developed countries in all health services.

Al Ketbi stressed that the wise leadership places health at the top of its priorities, and thanks to its wise vision, health facilities in the country have begun to attract the best medical personnel, provide their facilities with the latest health devices and equipment, and apply the highest international health standards.

He pointed out that the state is keen to qualify and train national cadres, which contributes to supplying the health sector with Emirati competencies who are responsible for providing the best health care services to patients.

A major factor

For her part, Safia Al-Maqtari, Acting CEO of Mubadala Healthcare – Dubai, said that the health and well-being of communities represents a major factor in the development and prosperity of countries. Therefore, World Health Day this year comes under the slogan “My health is my right,” to emphasize the importance of community members enjoying With optimal health services that meet their health needs, enhance their well-being, and protect them from diseases.

She added: “There is no doubt that we are determined to support the strategic directions of the UAE concerned with the health sector, and we are keen to adopt the latest treatment options and preventive solutions, and to enhance awareness in society about the best ways to avoid communicable diseases, by adopting healthy food choices, practicing physical activity, and staying away from disease causes.” “So that the country’s society will be immune from diseases and supportive of the growth and prosperity of the UAE.”

Valuable opportunity

In turn, Omar Al Naqbi, CEO of Healthpoint Hospital and Acting CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said that World Health Day represents a valuable opportunity to highlight the importance of providing distinguished health and medical services to all members of society, considering this to be their legitimate rights.

He added: “Under this year’s slogan (My Health is My Right), we affirm that we are determined to provide the latest therapeutic solutions, in line with the UAE’s vision to consolidate its position as a preferred destination for medical tourism.”

He stressed that the country has succeeded in providing a role model in the health sector worldwide, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, its medical and health institutions that have obtained the highest international accreditations, and its success in attracting experts and caregivers with the highest qualifications from all over the world.

Advanced system

In the same context, the CEO of Amana Healthcare, Dr. Jason Gray, said that the UAE is keen to provide a healthy living environment for its residents, supported by an advanced medical system that puts the best health care solutions within the reach of the population, which is consistent with the content of the goals with The theme of this year's World Health Day is “My health is my right.”

He praised the tireless efforts made by state institutions from the public and private sectors, and the health authorities regulating the sector to develop health care and raise it to distinguished levels globally.

An advanced health system…and a top spot in global indicators

Today, the UAE celebrates “World Health Day,” which this year has the slogan “My health is my right,” with the aim of defending the right of every person, anywhere, to obtain adequate health services and care without any discrimination.

This year's event slogan is in line with the UAE's vision and efforts aimed at promoting an advanced, integrated health system available to all, focusing on improving the quality of life of individuals, supporting healthy lifestyles, and enjoying the highest levels of readiness for the future and quality in specialized care.

The UAE has achieved impressive results in global competitive indicators in the health field, as it ranked first in the world in measles immunization, according to the 2023 Prosperity Index report issued by the Legatem Institute, which also indicated that the UAE ranked first in the world in indicators of prenatal care coverage. The absence of deaths and injuries from natural disasters, and the existence of national early detection programs.

According to the same report, the UAE ranked first in the world in the indicators of the extent of health care coverage and the lack of indoor air pollution due to fuel. It also achieved second place globally and first in the Arab world in an indicator related to the level of satisfaction with health care.

The UAE ranked first in the world in registering births by the civil authority for children under the age of five years, based on the results of the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Index issued by the Bertelmann Stifting Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Al Owais: The efficiency of the health sector enhances the UAE’s competitiveness

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, affirmed that the efficiency of the health sector enhances the UAE’s competitiveness at the forefront of global health indicators, noting that the UAE has succeeded, with the support and directives of the wise leadership, in establishing an integrated health care system that applies the best international practices, and places human well-being in the spotlight. His happiness is a strategic goal, to achieve which all capabilities are harnessed to improve the quality of life and sustain achievements.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Al Owais said, “The UAE considers health to be one of the fundamental rights of citizens and residents, and health policies aim to provide the best health services with quality and efficiency, and to ensure the protection of patients’ rights in accordance with the best international standards,” noting that developing the health sector in the UAE is a strategic priority. National health authorities cooperate in achieving it, in a way that supports the sector’s competitiveness, flexibility, effectiveness, and alignment with the state’s directions, which puts human health at the forefront of its directions.

. The state provides a healthy environment suitable for citizens and residents.