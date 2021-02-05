Sources of Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) announced that the Government will increase from $ 9,000 to $ 18,000 per month the amount per worker of the program Repro II to health providers such as clinics, sanatoriums, laboratories and diagnostic centers, on account of the payment of salaries paid by employers.

Repro II is a monetary assistance from the Government to critical sectors, with billing levels affected by the pandemic, for which – upon compliance with the requirements and conditions of the program – a monthly sum is granted to the workers of the participating companies to the program.

This reinforcement of Repro II complements the exemption granted to the Health sector until March 31 from the payment of the employer contributions to Social Security. This exemption from payment is more comprehensive than already, which is more comprehensive because it includes clinics and sanatoriums and also social works and prepaid, plus the extension, also for 90 days, of the reduction of the tax rates tax on bank credits and debits.

In addition, since March 1, the Government authorized a 3.5% increase in membership fees for prepaid medicine. The previous increase had been in December with an increase in 10%.

In turn, prepaid the amounts paid to doctors, professionals and clinics should also increase by 3.5% for the medical-assistance benefits they provide to their members and families.

With these measures, to which it adds the reinforcement of Repro II, the Government considers that the State was compensating higher system costs, exacerbated by the pandemic and quarantine.

To access the REPRO II Health Program, on January 20, through Resolution 19/2021, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security established that “employers incorporated into the payroll of health sector providers and that are registered in the National Registry of Social Work and / or in the National Registry of Prepaid Medicine Companies ”they must“ identify individually, under a sworn statement, workers and dependent workers whose work activities include, exclusively, the administration and marketing and any other provision of services dedicated to health coverage insurance, under the prepaid medicine or social work regime ”.