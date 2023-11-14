(Adnkronos) – “The innovative aspect of our project is a chatbot, that is, artificial intelligence that gives advice and help to the patient if necessary”. Thus Martina Zenobia Scopigno, Medicine & surgery student at the Bio-Medico Campus in Rome, and spokesperson for the winning group of the SYNLAB Italia Group Hackathon. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday 9 November at the Human Technopole in Milan.

#Health #Scopigno #Chatbot #valuable #patients