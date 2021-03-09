For a long time, we explained to them that this was normal. Their mothers, their grandmothers had suffered before them. It was in the order of things. Women’s affairs. So, so as not to sound like storytellers, they learned to grit their teeth very hard and to suffer in silence. Today, painful periods have a name: endometriosis. A disease that affects 10 to 20% of women. Over 4 million. It is not nothing, all the same! Except that the evil concerns women and comes up against a taboo: menstrual periods. Blood is “dirty”. Suddenly, research loses interest in the subject. Until recent years. We had to wait… one hundred and sixty years! Because, as incredible as it may seem, in the light of this great unknown, it was in 1860 that the disease was observed for the first time. She will not enter the medical studies programs until September 2020.

A solidarity race of which the singer Imany is the godmother

Last January, the first foundation exclusively dedicated to endometriosis was finally created in France, under the aegis of the Foundation for Medical Research, the objective being to accelerate studies (they are at point zero …) to facilitate diagnosis – it takes an average of seven years today. But also, in order to understand this disease and develop treatments by bringing together research players to develop a common strategy. A breakthrough that does not fall from the sky. It is the result of years of struggle led by the ENDOmind association. Its president, Nathalie Clary, tells how, in 2017, when she participated as a patient in a working group on the update of the recommendations of good practices, she had the click. “I realized that everything was based on scientific evidence and that the decisions of the public authorities were based on it. It was obvious: if the research did not focus on endometriosis, nothing could advance. “

At the same time, the association is asking the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris for its ComPaRe project, bringing together patients who have chosen to advance research on chronic diseases. “We thought it would be interesting to create a specific endometriosis cohort”, remembers Nathalie Clary. At first, the investigating doctors pout. Then end up giving in to the convincing arguments of the president of ENDOmind. “We had found all the necessary means, they could no longer refuse”, she smiles. In one week, more than 1,500 women had registered to participate. Never seen. Today, out of a global research project that includes 30,000 patients, 10,000 are suffering from endometriosis. ” It’s enormous. And this clearly shows the expectations of the patients ”, underlines Nathalie Clary.

In 2018, the association launched ENDOrun, a solidarity race sponsored by singer Imany. Immediate success. Nathalie Clary is convinced: the ENDOmind association was born at the right time. “If we had worn the slogan ‘rules are natural, not pain’ ten years ago, no one would have wanted to hear us, she says. In 2016, yes. “ When the association was born in 2014, feminist movements were structured more broadly. “We emerged at the same time, the two movements trained each other, especially on the subject of menstrual periods. “ The 2020 vintage of the ENDOrun virtual race – Covid obliges – mobilized more than 4,400 runners, despite the confinement. The 40,000 euros collected were donated in full to the brand new foundation. The theme this time focused on illness and work. Because, there too, much remains to be done. “From a scientific point of view, nothing is known about endometriosis, continues the president of the association. This poses the problem of recognition of the disease. It is a question of integrating its severe forms into the management of a long-term disease (ALD). But how to measure a serious form when there is no criterion? The surgical classification represents just a classification of lesions, but has nothing to do with the impact of the disease on the life of a per ring. “

Endlessly hampered private, professional and social life

And the repercussions are numerous. First of all, unbearable pain. At work, in his social, personal life, during sex. And then there is chronic fatigue. Digestive disorders … “When you’re in pain all the time, you’re the person who doesn’t smile. Who never wants to go out. At work, she’s the one who is often on sick leave, who always has doctor’s appointments ”, sighs the ENDOmind manager. Endometriosis is the leading cause of infertility (for 30 to 40% of women affected). And it represents 21,000 hospitalizations per year in France. “Genuine institutional recognition will inevitably have repercussions at the professional level. Hence the importance of research advancing. “ In the meantime, the association has mobilized more than 300 parliamentarians around its campaign “Let’s enter endometriosis in the list of ALD 30”. By dint of energy and combat, the activists of ENDOmind raise mountains and push back the most ancestral prejudices. So that, never again, we tell them: ” You’re having your period ? You are hurt ? it’s normal. ”