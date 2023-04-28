“In April 1983 in Novara was born Aisla, an association which over time has become a national point of reference for the protection, assistance and treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and a support for the thousands of Italian families who live with this disease. Despite the remarkable results obtained by research in recent decades, ALS continues to be a terrible disease for which there is no curative therapy. However, important steps forward have been taken to respond in an increasingly appropriate way to the treatment and assistance needs of those suffering from ALS, because even in diseases for which there is no possibility of recovery, adequate treatments and interventions are possible for ensure patients a better quality of life. On the part of the Ministry of Health there will be constant commitment and attention to the needs of the sick and their families, thanks also to your support”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in a message sent to the promoters of ‘Aisla40’.

On the occasion of the event – organized for the 40th anniversary of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association and which includes a rich program of conferences and events in the Blue Village of Novarello (Novara), the Piedmontese city where the association’s activity began – Schillaci underlines that “the centrality of the person and personalization of care are strategic objectives of our action to offer increasingly appropriate answers to those suffering from ALS. Commitments and objectives that we will continue to address in synergy with the associations. Thank you for your extraordinary commitment”.