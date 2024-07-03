“We need to have a long-term vision: no healthcare system in the future will be sustainable if we do not intervene on this front today. When we talk about healthy lifestyles and screening promotion, we are referring to substantial factors to combat the onset of diseases. This means continuing to promote screening programs and encouraging citizens to adhere to invitations and follow healthy lifestyles. In Italy, 28% of the population is still sedentary and physical inactivity increases the risk of developing chronic non-communicable diseases. Just as only 13% of Italians have a high adherence to the Mediterranean diet. Yet it is known that our dietary model contributes to preventing various chronic-degenerative diseases”. This was recalled by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech today in Rome at the Forbes Healthcare Summit.

“This is why we must look at the first challenge, which is to ensure that aging occurs in health. I have repeatedly stressed the need to reverse the paradigm that today sees our health system, and the resources we invest, concentrated mainly in treatment. While – he suggests – we should first invest in prevention to ensure that in the future there are fewer sick people and more healthy elderly people. It is clear that the benefits of prevention are not immediate, but the advantage in the medium and long term is certainly there”.

‘We strengthen local medicine with PNRR investments’

“Then there is the great issue of proximity. It is clear that an increasingly older population, with new needs that are not only health-related but also social, requires a strengthening of territorial medicine that we are pursuing with great commitment through the investments of the PNRR – the minister remarked – First of all, by strengthening home care and therefore the home as the first place of care. I recall that with the remodulation of the PNRR we have increased the resources allocated to home care by 250 million, also increasing the number of over-65s assisted (41 thousand more by 2026). To date we already have 530 thousand new over-65s assisted”.