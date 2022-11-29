“The Italian resuscitation council (IRC), the Italian group for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is made up of doctors of various disciplines (anaesthesiologists, cardiologists, emergency doctors), nurses and technicians actively engaged in the intra and extra-hospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation sector . We have been organizing courses open to everyone since 1994: when faced with a person with cardiac arrest, it’s not just about being good but you need to work in a group, like in an orchestra that knows the same score”.

Thus Andrea Scapigliati, aggregate professor of the Institute of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Catholic University of Rome and medical director of the Cardioanesthesia and Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic, as well as vice president of Irc. “Our courses, during which we basically use simulation techniques with mannequins, can be followed by everyone – still Scapigliati – because cardiac arrest requires that anyone can be involved, not only health professionals but also the general population: all ‘Irc we call it chain of survival. Everyone can contribute to dealing with an emergency that requires maximum timeliness”.