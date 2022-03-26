“In post-covid Italy, citizens have more confidence in businesses and research. Furthermore, the Italians have understood the value of innovation. This is a signal addressed to the insiders. Two and a half years have passed since the arrival of Covid, a short time for health development but despite everything 135 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed. The public-private relationship has taught us that without research there would be no research and we would not have obtained the great result of vaccines ”. Thus the President of Janssen Italia, Massimo Scaccabarozzi, on the sidelines of the Censis event and of the Italian pharmaceutical company entitled “The Italian Health Day – The construction sites for the health of the future” held in Rome.