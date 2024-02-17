Health | Scabies exploded into an epidemic in the Helsinki region

Scabies is now so common that it has even been noticed in Puuilo's pet department, where horse itch cream is sold.

Scabies infections have increased exponentially in Finland.

“There are constantly more patients coming to the dermatology polyclinic for whom previous scabies treatments have not worked,” says Husi's skin diseases line manager and senior physician Katariina Hannula-Jouppi.

We can already talk about a scabies epidemic in the Husi area, Hannula-Jouppi confirms. That's how many cases have increased in recent years.

According to the chief medical officer, the situation is similar elsewhere in Finland and in many other countries.

Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) according to statistics Scabies cases in Finland have almost quadrupled in three years.

Last year, scabies was diagnosed in approximately 37,000 patients. The actual number of infections may be much higher, as the permethrin medicated cream intended to exterminate scabies is available without a prescription.

According to Hannula-Joup, in addition to the ointment, patients have also been treated with oral ivermectin tablets and sulfur vaseline, which pharmacies mix themselves.

A problem the ineffectiveness of medicines available in Finland has increased, and medicines have had to be used for months without results. One family has spent even thousands of euros on medicines.

HS does not publish the names of the scabies patients it reaches, because it is their health information and there is a stigma associated with the topic.

“Our family had a cycle of scabies, which we were unable to treat as required as we were on a low income. In the end, we were able to tame the scabies with edible medicines. The treatment cost a total of almost 3,000 euros,” one mother of the family tells HS.

One tube of permethrin cream costs around 31–40 euros at the pharmacy, and tablet treatment costs 22–26 euros once. Both as tablets and cream, two treatments are normally required.

Even in a normal case, the care of a family of four costs more than 500 euros. Anti-scabies medicines cannot be replaced by Kela.

Chief physician the hope is that the prices of medicines would be lowered and Kela reimbursement would be obtained for ivermectin. According to him, scabies medicines are considerably expensive in Finland.

It becomes expensive for the health care system when scabies, which is poorly treated due to lack of funds, spreads. The situation is also unreasonable for patients, Hannula-Jouppi says on behalf of the Finnish Association of Dermatologists. He is the president of the association.

“Social intervention in the situation would be appropriate.”

The Association of Dermatologists has investigated the possibility of influencing the reimbursability of scabies medicines.

“The Finnish Health Insurance Act and pharmaceutical legislation render the requests and statements of individual parties ineffective. In general, when applying for drug reimbursement, the initiative comes from the marketing authorization holder,” says Hannula-Jouppi.

I miss you the problem has also started to be handled independently.

HS wrote, that for the treatment of scabies, Bionix itch cream intended for horses, which contains benzyl benzoate, has been purchased from the Puuilo department store. Bionix is ​​clearly cheaper than the pharmacy's scabies medicines.

According to the chief medical officer, benzyl benzoate for humans is not available with a sales license in Finland.

“Some people order products online from abroad or pick them up from our neighboring countries. Based on research and practical experience, benzyl benzoate is an effective medicine for the treatment of scabies,” says Hannula-Jouppi.

The use of Bionix intended for horses is understandably not recommended for humans, although many resort to it.

Second a person with scabies said he drove hundreds of kilometers from central Finland to a pharmacy in Haparanta, Sweden to buy Tenutex cream containing benzyl benzoate. He doesn't appear by name in this story either.

There were seven ineffective treatment sessions with cream and tablets over three months. He suspects that the medicines on sale in Finland have lost their effectiveness.

According to the chief medical officer, there is no indisputable scientific evidence of resistance to permethrin cream yet, but there is evidence of a weakened response.

“The essential thing in making the treatment more efficient is correct treatment and that everyone living in the same household is treated, even if they don't have symptoms. Other relatives and friends who were in close contact should also be taken care of.”

Medication is not completely uncomplicated. According to the chief medical officer, the cream should be applied to the entire body, such as the palms, soles, armpits and other places, inside the navel and external genitalia, and under cut nails.

For children under the age of three, the cream is also applied to the face, scalp, neck and ears. The medicated cream should work on the skin for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours, after which it is washed off. The treatment must be repeated after 7-10 days.

In expelling the scabies mite you also have to do a thorough house cleaning.

The entire apartment and all textiles and furniture must be vacuumed and the surfaces wiped with a damp cloth. All possible textiles should be washed at 60 degrees or removed from use for a week. With a frost of over 18 degrees, one day's ventilation is enough. You can also put the textiles in the freezer for a day or two hours in a 100-degree sauna.

“Cleaning is an essential part of successful scabies treatment. Medical treatment alone is not enough,” says Hannula-Jouppi.

According to the senior physician, even after successful scabies treatment, itching may continue for another 2–4 weeks.

“At that time, the itching can be soothed with antihistamines and cortisone creams.”

Scabies mite is a microscopic parasite that burrows under the skin. Tick ​​infestation causes severe itching in different parts of the body. Symptoms are worst at night.

Ticks are spread, for example, in nursing homes, daycare centers and through sex. Most often, the infection is acquired from a member of the same household.

Although the disease itself is not dangerous, the scratch marks can become inflamed and lead to serious consequences.