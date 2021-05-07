Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has informed private health facilities, private pharmacies and medical warehouses that they have taken samples of pharmaceutical and health products by the Ministry’s inspectors, to ensure the quality of the products in circulation, within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to ensure the interest of the disease and strengthen the health system. In its letter, the Ministry requested all establishments and workers to cooperate with its inspectors and enable them to take random samples from all operations periodically for medical products that are traded in the state’s markets by health and pharmaceutical facilities, according to the quantities specified in Circular No. 7083 of 2019. It indicated that it must be done. Ministry inspectors must show what proves their identity (job card) and deliver to the responsible pharmacist or his representative evidence that they have taken samples (according to the approved form), and both the inspector and the responsible pharmacist or his representative must sign the form and verify the quantities that have been taken.

The Ministry confirmed that the required samples are not delivered to the inspector except after adhering to what was stated regarding proof of the job identity, indicating that in the event of a complaint or remarks regarding the products that were taken by the inspectors, the owners of the facilities and their workers can communicate with the Ministry via the designated e-mail. The Ministry stressed the need to work with this circular without prejudice to Circular No. 7083 of 2009, calling on everyone to abide by what was stated. The sample collection form of medicinal products, issued by the Ministry, included information on the product name, batch number, expiration date and quantity, with the necessity of the signature of the responsible pharmacist or his representative with the facility’s seal, as well as the signature of the Ministry’s inspector. As for the sample data of the sampling request, it contains the date, name of the product, the mentioned concentration, the manufacturer and the country of origin, as well as the required quantity, the numbers of the required batches, the name of the registered agent, in addition to the entity or place from which the sample is taken. Dr. Halda Al-Osta, Director of the Department of Pharmacy at the American Hospital Dubai, stressed the importance of the decision taken by the ministry, to ensure the quality of the products traded in the country’s markets, noting that random samples are taken from all operations periodically. She said: The decision aims to protect the public health of patients and society, by implementing procedures and requirements that ensure the safety and protection of the health of patients and users of medical products, and taking the necessary measures and assigning responsibilities to ensure that they comply with all quality requirements to verify their quality and safety. She pointed to the role of this decision in monitoring the quality of pharmaceutical preparations and detecting any defects that may occur in the quality of the product, whether it is poor in manufacturing or in storage, and to ensure that unregistered drugs are not sold, as well as to follow up and ensure the availability of registered pharmaceutical preparations, in addition to combating drug fraud. The path of these field visits.