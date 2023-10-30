(Adnkronos) – “The fact that we have studied cannabis and its derivatives only in the last thirty years is linked precisely to this inhibition of its use and to considering it a terrible dangerous substance not to be touched. We have wasted time in science research and development, from this point of view and perhaps even the possibility of development. Now let’s try to recover.” This was said by the professor of Pharmacology at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, Emilio Russo, on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

