The Region will not receive the 4,000 committed doses of Janssen’s vaccine this week. This company, a subsidiary of the giant Johnson & Johnson, has halted the launch in Europe of its formula against Covid after the appearance of six thrombi among seven million vaccinated in the United States.

The decision was made after the US government announced that it temporarily stops using this vaccine while investigating these absolutely exceptional cases, detected in women between 18 and 48 years old. Spain will not receive, therefore, the 300,000 doses of Janssen committed for this week, 4,000 of which were destined for the Region. This stoppage compromises plans to achieve immunization for 70% of the population this summer, since the Ministry expects to receive 5.5 million doses of this vaccine, which does not require a second injection.

The Ministry warns that the planned objectives will not be met this week



This new setback joins the problems with AstraZeneca, which continue. The Anglo-Swedish company has failed again in the forecasts, delivering to Spain less than half of the agreed doses. The Ministry of Health announced yesterday the distribution among the communities of only 139,000 new doses, when the commitment of the pharmaceutical company is to supply about 350,000 weekly vials in order to reach 12.2 million injectables by the end of September, the renegotiated figure with the laboratory after the cuts already made and assumed by the European Commission at the beginning of the year.

In the Region of Murcia, which expects 44,000 new doses from the Anglo-Swedish company, only 4,000 have arrived so far, according to the Ministry of Health reported yesterday. Although the forecast to administer 27,752 doses of this vaccine is maintained throughout this week in the Region, the Ministry assumes that “the immunization of the” 60 to 65-year-old group “will not be completed by Sunday. In any case, the campaign does not suffer a stoppage thanks to the fact that there is a ‘stock’ of this vaccine. Until last April 8, Health had administered 56,817 doses of the 100,800 it has received in total.