“The vaccines are all extremely controlled and safe, starting from the flu one, so they are an extraordinary weapon”. This was said by Dr. Alessandro Rossi, head of the Vaccine Area of ​​the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg), on the occasion of the presentation event of the research “The influenza vaccine: awareness, beliefs, behaviors of Italians” commissioned by Viatris to IQVIA and conducted in recent months on a sample of 1,000 people.