“The doctor makes the diagnosis, prescribes the treatment and the pharmacist dispenses the medicine”. From the stage of the Brancaccio, the scene this morning of the demonstration promoted by Uap – National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, the organizers reiterate it loudly: “The pharmacist cannot replace the doctor”.

“There must be no mixing between the two categories, as required by the Royal Decree of 1934 – explains to Adnkronos Salute President of the Order of Physicians of Rome, Antonio Magipresent at the protest strongly supported by Mariastella Giorlandino, president of Uap – This does not mean that I am against the possibility of carrying out tests and analyses in pharmacies, as long as they have all the authorisations and comply with the current regulations”. The green crosses “have been fundamental for the National Health Service during the pandemic, but for tests and services we need to be vigilant”, warns Magi.

“The pharmacist is a pharmacist, the doctor is a doctor – reiterates the president of the Capitoline Onmceo – Together they can collaborate, but when it comes to giving pharmacies the possibility of providing specialized medical professional services, we must be very careful. The main objective, as the Order of Physicians of Rome, is the protection of the citizen. The citizen must know that for his analyses, instruments that comply with the regulations have been used by professionals. Furthermore, analyses and tests must be countersigned by those who performed them, because there is a big problem of professional liability. It is in fact very serious that reports can be given without a signature, and we as an Order must be vigilant to protect citizens”, he concludes.