After two years of work, the section of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) was set up in the Lazio region. “Finally – says Paola Rizzitano, lawyer, newly elected president of Aisla Lazio – we are structuring a territorial presence in an extremely complex region, with a large diffusion of ALS families and with large family contexts facing a violent disease and who need to stay online ”.