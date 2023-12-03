Unprecedented day at the COP28 climate summit. This Sunday, December 3, for the first time in the history of this meeting, health risks due to climate change marked the central axis of the agenda. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for reform of the insurance sector, where companies are increasingly withdrawing aid against climate crises. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and several charities offered $777 million in funding to eradicate tropical diseases, which are expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

Efforts to combat the climate crisis continue at the COP28 United Nations summit. During the first days of the global climate meeting, world leaders and attendees have focused on determining the progress of the Paris Agreement, agreeing on urgent concrete actions to mitigate the climate crisis and discussing the future of fossil fuels as a source of global energy.

This Sunday, December 3, one of the most important focuses was the impact of the climate crisis on people’s health, an increasingly growing problem. Doctors, activists and representatives of the countries participating in the summit called for greater efforts to protect human health from global warming.

In the coming decades, global temperatures will continue to increase, so some experts assure that nations will need funds to address the health challenges that this poses; in a time when heat waves become increasingly constant and dangerous, in addition to the spread of diseases such as malaria and cholera. Due to climate change, these types of conditions have increased in some regions of the world.

Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, president of COP28, said that climate-related impacts have become “one of the greatest threats to human health in the 21st century.”

On Saturday, December 2, 123 countries, of the almost 200 attendees at the climate summit, signed a joint declaration in which they recognized their responsibility to keep people safe from the advancing effects of climate. This statement does not mention fossil fuels, the main source of emissions that impact the planet.

The summit has also witnessed expressions that reflect the need for concrete actions in the health sector. This Sunday, inside the COP28 venue, a group of doctors and climate activists spoke out in a small demonstration to raise awareness about this issue.

Members of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations hold banners during a protest demanding an end to fossil fuels at the COP28 World Climate Summit, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023. REUTERS – AMR ALFIKY

“We’re in a lot of trouble,” said Joseph Vipond, an emergency physician in Alberta, Canada, who cited the case of a child who died from an asthma attack made worse by inhaling smoke from record wildfires in the country. western Canada this year. Vipond noted that the climate crisis is “having real-world impacts.”

Natural disasters and extreme rainfall are part of the deadliest and most severe consequences caused by the environmental crisis.

Storm Daniel killed more than 11,000 people in Libya in September of this year. On the other hand, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), lhe massive floods in Pakistan in 2022 caused a 400% increase in malaria cases across the country.

First responders and family members sit in front of collapsed buildings following recent flooding caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel, in Derna, Libya, Monday, September 18, 2023. AP – Muhammad J. Elalwany

In a joint effort, the world’s ten main development banks – including the World Bank – assured this Sunday that they will support countries in tracking the impacts of climate change, including risks to public health.

777 million dollars to combat tropical diseases

During the day, the United Arab Emirates – host of the summit and one of the largest oil producers in the world – together with some charities offered 777 million dollars in financing to address tropical diseases that are not being addressed and whose impact may increase, as temperatures rise.

Countries and global donors have pledged over US$777 million to help defeat neglected tropical diseases and improve the lives of 1.6 billion people. The pledging event was hosted by Reaching the Last Mile (RLM), the global health initiative supported by His Highness Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/8vFskKsXCs — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) December 3, 2023



Belgium, Germany, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also pledged funds to combat climate-related health risks. For its part, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation offered 100 million dollars to fulfill this purpose.

“We need to rethink the insurance industry”

In the United States, the state of California has risk sectors prone to fires, and the coasts in the southeast of the country are often hit by hurricanes. That is why insurers have begun to withdraw from these types of regions of the North American country.

Faced with this situation, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged at the summit to reform the insurance sector, from which more and more companies are withdrawing their support for climate crises. “Insurance companies are pulling out of many places. They are not insuring homes. They are not insuring businesses,” she noted.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at a session at the Resilience Center during the UN Climate Summit COP28, Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AP – Kamran Jebreili

The former US official, who joined the Arsht-Rock Foundation Resilience Center earlier this year as a global ambassador on heat, health and gender, urged to direct attention to this sector also affected by the climate crisis. “We need to rethink the insurance industry,” she stressed.

Globally, countries with few resources and income are struggling to access insurance to protect them from future economic crises caused by the consequences of climate change.

Investigation of the second largest rainforest in the world

During the day this Sunday, hundreds of scientists announced that they launched an investigation that seeks to correct a historical lack of information about the Congo River basin and the rainforest that accompanies it, the second largest in the world.

The plan aims to publish a report in 2025 that provides a scientific assessment detailing the entire Congo Basin to date; work to be carried out by the Scientific Panel for the Congo Basin in conjunction with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Raphaël Tshimanga, co-chair of the panel and water expert at the University of Kinshasa, Congo, said: “We are talking about a unique ecosystem that supports hundreds of millions of people and also plays a crucial role in regulating the climate of the region. Land”.

A need described by Tshimanga. “Our current knowledge about the functioning of the Congo Basin ecosystem is really very, very limited,” he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pose during the United Nations Conference on Change (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. via REUTERS – COP28/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

According to Global Forest Watchthe Democratic Republic of the Congo had the second highest rate of tree cover loss in the world in 2022, after Brazil. This represents the release of greenhouse gases, which contributes to increased global warming and destroys vital habitats of plants and animals.

In the research announced this Sunday, more than 300 scientists are expected to participate in relieving the debt of information on this Congo ecosystem.

With Reuters and EFE