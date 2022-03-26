Around 150,000 homes will be built around Schiphol in the coming years in places where residents will be exposed to too much aircraft noise. This is evident from a Saturday published research of Nature and Environment Federation Noord-Holland (MNH), based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO). The federation states that the health of 300,000 future residents is at risk and calls for Schiphol to shrink.

The study by the MNH, in which residents’ organizations also participated, shows that at 115 designated new-build locations housing where there is a threat of ‘excessive health risks’. According to MNH director Sijas Akkerman, RIVM and “the joint GGDs” also confirm the WHO noise guidelines.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management says to NRC that it is ‘in talks with the region’ about an approach ‘that helps municipalities to make a decision about housing construction that does justice to the noise nuisance that people experience from aircraft’. It is not clear what these considerations are.

The MNH calls on upcoming aldermen and councilors from the region around Schiphol to plead with Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) for ‘shrinking’ Schiphol. Harbers is responsible for aviation policy. The ministry points out that the Netherlands faces “a major housing development task”. The cabinet will consider “all interests” in decision-making about Schiphol, according to the spokesperson.