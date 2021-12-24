In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and those who are in contact with them and isolate them, the Ministry announced that 361,321 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest Medical examination techniques. The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,352 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 747,909 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of an infected case, as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,155 cases. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 506 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 740,122 cases.