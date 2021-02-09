A month and a half after starting the vaccination campaign in Spain, the first of the ‘target groups’ of the Ministry of Health, you are close to being fully immunized. For this reason, the Government is already preparing the document with which to establish who will be the next to receive the COVID vaccine.

The SER string has had access to the Government’s strategy on the next social groups to be vaccinated: State Security Forces and Corps, firefighters, emergency personnel, civil protection, members of the Army and kindergarten and elementary school teachers.

Of them, those with up to maximum 55 years will specifically receive the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, whenever the doses are gradually arriving. Last week, the Ministry of Health approved the use of this vaccine only for the 18 to 55 age group, given the lack of results in older people. Likewise, the Pfizer vaccine for those over 80.

More groups to be vaccinated

Similarly, children will also be immunized with the AstraZeneca solution. forensics, physical therapists, dental technicians, speech therapists, epidemiological surveillance public health technicians, pharmacists, clinical psychology staff and workers from Penitentiary Institutions.

This Tuesday, the Public Health Commission has agreed that these will be the next groups to receive the coronavirus vaccine once the vaccination of other health and social health personnel who is not on the front line is finished.