In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and those who are in contact with them and isolate them, the Ministry announced that 251,841 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best The latest medical examination technology.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 373 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 904,466 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,302.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 304 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 888,228 cases.



