Health Researchers surprised: sexually transmitted diseases have spread to the former pattern, although nightclubs have been closed and tourism has stalled

The number of cases of chlamydia has continued to rise, although places for people to meet have been limited in recent years.

With interest rate restrictions does not appear to play a major role in the spread of sexually transmitted diseases during sex, statistics and research show.

Asiaa have examined doctors of medicine Ilari Kuitunen and Ville Ponkilainen. In their study, they found out how chlamydia and gonorrhea infections were diagnosed in early and summer 2020 compared to previous years.

“Our hypothesis was that when nightlife is closed and tourism is blocked, it should be reflected in their occurrence,” says Kuitunen.

“It was a surprise that it didn’t show anything at all.”

Based on the statistics, it appears that the restrictions have not had an effect since then. For example, chlamydia infections were detected in 2020 and 2021 even more than in previous years.

Fiber and Ponkilainen’s original assumption was simply based on logical reasoning based on where people seek company and meet each other.

In the past, for example, being intoxicated and traveling abroad have been seen as risk factors that can contribute to getting a sexually transmitted disease.

Why are the diseases still as widespread as they used to be? The researchers did not find out, but Kuitunen makes an enlightened guess. According to him, a change in the dating culture may play a role.

“Yes, Tinder could be used quite normally during the restrictions.”

Read more: Dating apps have increased the number of sexually transmitted diseases, the World Health Organization warns

In Finland, small meetings have never been banned.

In Spain and Italy, for example, according to Kuitunen, it has been observed that sexually transmitted infections decreased during the curfews. However, it may also be that fewer applications were applied for testing or testing was reduced due to the workload of hospital care.

Specially Gonorrhea and syphilis are those of the sexually transmitted diseases that have been brought to Finland from abroad in previous years. It has been thought in the past that about half of the infections come from abroad.

However, these are partly outdated notions, says a dermatologist Eija Hiltunen-Back Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Today, more than half of these infections come from Finland.

“Although it has sometimes been more imported, it is now more likely to get gonorrhea or syphilis from Finland.”

According to Hiltunen-Back, the change has been caused by the increase in tourism over the years. Chlamydia has long been a so-called domestic sexually transmitted disease.

In the annual statistics, the prevalence of gonorrhea and syphilis declined slightly in 2020. However, Hiltunen-Back calculates a change in the general variability and points out that the number of tests performed affects the number of infections detected.

The It is not known how many STDs are tested in Finland each year. However, based on the amount of infection, it appears that the test has also been well achieved during Korona.

A similar finding has been made at the Hus Outpatient Clinic.

“People have applied for the test and the diseases have been found at a normal pace all the time,” says Hiltunen-Back.

Unlike Kuitunen and Ponkilainen, Hiltunen-Back is not very surprised by the number of STDs during Korona. He thought it would have been more surprising if the numbers had been substantially reduced.

“We have them here in Finland, so they will spread here.”