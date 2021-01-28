Health Research: New Iphone May Prevent Pacemaker Operation

Cardiac Association expert: “Looks like you can’t put your phone near a pacemaker”.

American IT company Apple warns that its new Iphone 12 series phones and the Magsafe accessories used to charge them can interfere with pacemakers.

According to the company, new phones and their accessories may affect the sensors in the pacemakers.

Apple therefore recommends that Iphone 12 series phones and Magsafe accessories not be placed 15 centimeters closer to pacemakers. If the phone is charging, a distance of at least 30 cents is recommended.

Apple issued a warning last weekend. Finland has reported on the matter this week, among other things Tivi.

Apple The warning is based on a prestigious one Heart Rhythm in early January published article. It warned of the dangers of Apple devices.

“Based on the article, it looks like the phone can’t be placed near a pacemaker,” says the development manager Mari Blek-Vehkaluoto Heart connection.

The latest phones in the Iphone series contain powerful magnets that were suspected to have an effect on pacemakers. Indeed, a test in the United States found that the phone prevented the pacemaker installed in the subject from operating.

Article according to researchers who have published, the phone is dangerous for pacemakers, especially when the phone is kept in the upper left pocket.

More than 6,000 pacemakers are installed in Finland every year. There are many types of devices, such as slow heart rate pacemakers, cardiac arrhythmia pacemakers, and failure pacemakers.

“The pacemakers aren’t very sensitive. Of course, it is recommended not to go under strong power lines, ”says Blek-Vehkaluoto.

“Because of this, it’s not worth starting to think about whether to put a pacemaker or not. However, it protects human life. ”

Previously there has been no evidence that telephones, for example, interfere with pacemakers.

“This particular Iphone or wireless charger had been able to make an interference with the pacemaker, so that kind of display now seems to exist.”

The impact of store alarm systems on pacemakers has also sparked debate. According to Blek-Vehkaluoto, there is no danger from them either, because there are no long periods of time in their vicinity.

“Some years ago, it was discussed that pacemakers could be hacked in and their operation disrupted, but this has not happened in Finland.”