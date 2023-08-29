Health | Research: Molds and yeasts in the indoor environment of the home do not increase the risk of developing asthma

In an earlier part of the study, it was found that a large number of certain types of bacteria, likely to be carried from outside to indoors, can reduce a child’s risk of developing asthma.

Domestic fungi in the indoor environment, i.e. molds and yeasts, are not connected to children’s increased risk of developing asthma, states a new study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

In the study, the microbiome of approximately 380 Finnish homes was analyzed, THL’s press release states. In an earlier part of the study, it was found that a large number of certain types of bacteria, likely to be carried from outside to indoors, can reduce a child’s risk of developing asthma.

Similarly, it was found that the rural home microbiome protects against asthma in urban homes as well. Based on recent findings, it seems that bacteria in the environment have a greater role in protecting against asthma than fungi.

In our living environment there are molds and yeasts everywhere, and they naturally belong to the microbiome of a normal home.

In the study, the number of fungal species, the diversity of fungal species, or the number of fungi in the samples were not related to the risk of developing asthma.

“In this study, the 13 different genera of fungi associated with asthma were rather protective of asthma than risk factors, although we initially thought we would find connections that both protect against asthma and increase the risk of asthma,” says THL’s leading researcher Anne Karvonen in the bulletin.

Second lead researcher, Martin Taubelsays that in the past, molds and yeasts in the indoor environment were often associated with moisture-damaged buildings and potential health hazards.

“In the future, the plan is to investigate whether the fungi associated with moisture damage in the home can explain the connection between moisture damage and asthma. According to the preliminary results obtained from this study, they do not explain. In future analyses, we will improve the assessment of exposure by separately examining the importance of live and dead microbial cells,” says Täubel in his press release.

Article by THL researchers Fungi in Early-Life House Dust Samples and the Development of Asthma published in The Annals of American Thoracic Society in August 2023.