Health Research: A parent who is symptomatic of indoor air is more susceptible to reporting their child’s indoor air symptoms

Parental their own symptom and perceptions of the health effects of indoor air affect how likely they are to report their child’s indoor air to symptomatic air. If a parent associates their own symptoms with indoor air, they are also more likely to assume their child’s symptoms are due to indoor school air.

This is clear from a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare and the National Institute for Occupational Health, which examined the factors influencing symptom reporting by parents and children.

Similar, but a slightly weaker association was observed when the child was asked about the symptoms themselves. When the child’s parent reported that they were symptomatic of indoor air, the child himself also reported more symptoms related to indoor school air in the survey.

“This shows for the first time that the symptoms and perceptions reported by parents are even reflected in the symptom associated with indoor air reported by the child himself. Perception of parents is a normal way for a child to learn. We need more information about the impact of family behaviors on symptom and how to tell about it, ”says the psychologist Sanna Selinheimo in the bulletin.

The results of the study did not change, although the analyzes took into account the indoor air quality of school buildings, allergic diseases of parents and children, and the socioeconomic situation of the family. A consistent result was observed in two separate data sets.

Release According to previous studies, it is known that perceptions of the adverse health effects of a particular factor are associated with increased symptom reporting. Perceptions affect interpretations of symptoms and bodily reactions, among other things.

“The more severe the symptoms the parent experienced, the more likely he or she is to report that the child is experiencing symptoms from the school’s indoor air. The effect on the symptom was stronger than, for example, the effect of increasing the symptoms of moisture damage or indoor air pollutants. The fact that there are many factors involved in the reporting of symptoms is also important to take into account when promoting the well-being of a symptomatic child, ”says the professor. Juha Pekkanen in the bulletin.

Two independent survey data were used as the study material. These were the indoor air survey of primary schools in Helsinki 2017–2018 and the National Indoor Air Survey 2018. The first was answered by a total of more than 1,600 primary school pupils and the second by their parents. The latter survey was answered by more than 600 parents with minor children.